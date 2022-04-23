The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High temperatures found their way well into the 70s Saturday afternoon away from Lake Michigan. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with some passing cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms will try to work into the area late tonight. Lows will only drop into the 50s and low 60s with a south wind.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers will be possible early in the day as a front sweeps through the area. Behind the front, skies will clear and cooler air will start to move in. Before the front arrives, we should be mild again with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees away from the water. Very gusty winds are expected out of the southwest at 10-30 mph with higher gusts likely.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us to begin the week along with highs only in the 40s! The forecast looks dry through Wednesday before a few rain showers return by Thursday with temperatures in the middle 40s. We will remain cool heading into next weekend with slight rain chances both Friday and Saturday.