The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A southwesterly breeze this morning has allowed our Sunday morning to start off with temps well above average. However, we plateau with our high temp by the late morning and through the early afternoon before temps cool way off tomorrow. This is because of a cold front. This front sitting to our west this morning will continue to drop through today, and as this happen, our winds will turn out of the west and then the northwest by tomorrow morning, with wind speeds increasing quite a bit as well. This cooler strong breezy will push in much chillier air for tomorrow, and will be the reason we see this dip in temps! Expect highs only in the low 30s for your Monday.

Now, this cold front is attached to an area of low pressure that sits over NE WI. As this system continues to move through today, we stay cloudy all day and keep the chance for light showers through this morning/early afternoon as well.

There is still the chance for a light shower to sit overtop of Lambeau Field during tailgate/kickoff times for today’s Packers’ game.

By the end of the game, a majority of the precip will be gone and we stay quiet until bedtime tonight.

Light precip chances return late tonight and through early tomorrow morning, and as temps drop quite a bit during that time period, any precip to fall will be light flurries. Accumulation is not likely.

Precip and clouds will exit tomorrow after the lunch hour.