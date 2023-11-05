The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy game day! It’s a dry and quiet start to this Sunday thanks to an area of high pressure southeast of Wisconsin. However, we are mostly cloudy today with our next rain chance from an area of low pressure to our west.

We will be dry, cloudy, and have a chance for a passing shower through the rest of this morning and through the afternoon. So there is a chance for a shower of Lambeau this game day, but it is more unlikely.

By this evening, rain chances increase, with most of the evening rain sitting north of Green Bay. The bulk of this system will move through into the overnight hours with all of us seeing showers through the early morning. By daybreak tomorrow, shower chances still remain with the heaviest of the showers still north of Green Bay, However, by the lunch hour, most of us should be dry with the chance for passing sprinkle through bedtime tomorrow night.