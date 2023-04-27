The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A front works into the state Thursday and will have some showers attached to it. Across the north, mixed showers to begin the day, then off/on showers continue into the evening. South of Green Bay, the chance for rain is small and just for the morning, then turning partly sunny in the afternoon. A bit breezy with a south/southeast winds increasing from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures on Thursday will be cooler up north in the mid and upper 50s. Lakeshore highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Green Bay and south will experience highs in the low to high 60s!

Tonight, a chance for rain across the north in the evening, and partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Not quite as cool as low temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow will be the best day of the week! Friday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Cooler near the lakeshore in the upper 50s.