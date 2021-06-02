Chance for storms Thursday, sunny & hot this weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening showers will come to an end with a mostly clear sky. Lows will only drop into the low to middle 50s.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing during the second half of the day. It’ll be a warm, but not too humid day with high temperatures well into the 80s way from the lake.

The temperature continues to rise right through the weekend with our first 90s possible for some areas by Friday. Many locations will see highs in the 90s this weekend with a little more humidity. Dry weather looks to hold into Monday before chances for showers and storms enter the forecast during the middle of next week.

More Weather