The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The thick, patchy smoke continues to sit over us again this evening. As of 4pm here is the latest Air Quality Index rankings:

As the smoke thickness continues to improve over the next few days, the Air Quality Index will continue to improve as well. As of now, we stay in another Air Quality Alert through tomorrow at noon.

Another day with mostly sunny skies today continues to worsen our drought. However, an area of low pressure sits just to our south and will bring isl’d chances for strong to severe cells to move through this evening. These cells could potentially bring large hail or damaging winds, so that puts areas southeast of Green Bay in a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for potential severe weather through tonight.

These stronger cells should clear out by bedtime tonight and then we stay with a lighter, non-severe chance for showers/t-storms to pass through into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, smoky, and hot with a chance for a few sprinkles north of Green Bay.