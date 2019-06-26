Chance for strong storms Thursday

Skies will be mostly clear through much of the overnight with some high level clouds possibly moving in by early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the lower 60s with a light wind.

We will have a mainly dry start to Thursday with a few mid to high level clouds. A complex of showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times Thursday afternoon. There is still some question on the timing and the exact areas that will be impacted by these storms, but any that do move into the area have the potential to produce strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. It will be a warm and humid day with highs away from the lake in the mid to even upper 80s.

Showers and storms could be possible early Friday with highs once again in the 80s. Humidity will remain high through the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.