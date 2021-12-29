Chance for weekend snow followed by a cold Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will become mostly cloudy through the night with a few flurries possible mainly south of Green Bay. Low temperatures will be near average in the single digits north and mid teens south with a light northwest wind.

Thursday: We’ll have plenty of clouds again on Thursday. A few spotty flurries are possible with highs in the lower 20s north to middle 30s south. Winds will be light.

Friday will again bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’ll be keeping a close eye on a storm system which looks to bring accumulating snow to areas south of Green Bay. A small shift in the track could bring more snow to NE Wisconsin. Behind that storm, chilly air will settle into Wisconsin with temperatures in the single digits to lower teens. Highs will start to moderate next week with dry conditions Monday and Tuesday.