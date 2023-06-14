Temperatures this afternoon ran around 15 degrees warmer compared to were we yesterday with all the rain we had. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into mid and upper 70s with hazy sunshine seen across the area. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect through Thursday at 12pm for increased levels of smoke reaching the surface so keep outdoor activity to a minimum. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible between 8pm and midnight.

Thursday forecast sees partly sunny conditions throughout the day with a Northwest breeze keeping us cool with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Clouds clear out overnight dropping temperatures to around 50.

A nice warm and dry trend kicks starting Friday with temperatures into the upper 70s Friday and 80s for Saturday and Sunday