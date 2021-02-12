Chance of snow followed by more frigid air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The chance of snow will potentially arrive in the early morning hours for tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly clouds skies with low close to zero. Wind chill will once again be dropping in the -15 to -25 degree range.

Light snow linger for parts of Saturday. By the evening, any light flurries will begin to taper off. Total accumulations will not be much for this system. Most will likely get a dusting to 1″, with some spots picking up 1″ or 2″.

Close to record breaking cold will be in the area for Valentine’s day on Sunday. Bundle up because high temperatures will be in low single digits. Wind chills potentially in the morning of -20 to -30.

Quiet stretch lasts into much of next week as temperatures begin to steadily climb. Towards the end of next week, temperatures will climb back into the low 20s. These temperatures will still be below average, but warmer than what has been observed in Northeast Wisconsin this week.