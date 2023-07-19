The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

A mixture of clouds and sunshine was around for much of the day today, with some showers and pop up storms building through the Northwoods as temperatures hit the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s. In the Fox Cities, we are in Marginal risk for could thunderstorms that are expected to build through the area around 1am. Main threats include downpours, lightning and small hail.

Tomorrow sees some lingering showers in the morning transitioning over to partly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures hover around 80 with a strong breeze out of the NW kicking in in the afternoon. Some pop up storms might build in the afternoon. Overnight we will clear out with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with some hit or miss rain chances throughout the weekend.