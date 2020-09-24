Chances for rain return Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early Thursday morning brings clouds and scattered showers only up north. As a front drags south, the chance for spotty showers or thundershowers heightens for the rest of the area from the midday hours, and into the afternoon. Some may not get rain today. Otherwise it will mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s north, and low 70s south.

Tonight, an isolated shower may remain, same too will the clouds. Mild lows bring us into Friday morning at around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow brings back more hazy sunshine mixing with clouds. It gets breezier and warmer again as highs climb close to 80 degrees. At night, a few showers may come back which takes us into early Saturday morning.

