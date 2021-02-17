Change in pattern brings warmer weather ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures tanked last night with clear skies and light winds. That recipe brought on sub-zero air temps that begin Wednesday morning in the single and double digits below. The nice part of the forecast is the lack of wind.

For today you will see sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will touch a little higher than yesterday in the upper teens and lower 20s. Light SW winds during the day will keep harsh wind chills away.

Tonight will be cloudy and not as cold with a low of 10 degrees. Those clouds may squeeze out spotty snow flurries, but it won’t be a lot of snow.

Tomorrow also brings that chance for on/off light snow showers or flurries. Otherwise, it’s going to be cloudy with highs getting to the middle 20s. Depending on how long snow may last over a particular location, a light coating is possible that could bring slippery roadways.