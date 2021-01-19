Chillier for Tuesday, but temps swing back up this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A small pop of morning sun is possible, but it will be a mainly cloudy day again for Tuesday. The big story will be the drop in temps as wind chills are expected in the single digits and teens, and the high will be 21 degrees. The chilly west wind will be from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

SOMETHING TO WATCH: A clipper system will track from Minnesota to southern Wisconsin through the day, and it might touch off some flurries or a light snow shower in our far southern counties. That chance is highest in the afternoon and early evening and will not bring accumulating snow.

Tonight, skies will partially clear out bringing on a cold night ahead. Low temperatures fall to 9 degrees, and wind chills will make a fall to below zero in several communities.

Tomorrow will be milder again. A breezy SW wind will kick in and take highs to 30 degrees. Partly sunny skies during the day, and possibly some flurries along a wind shift line later at night.