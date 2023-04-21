The latest forecast from Storm Team 5…

Partly sunny skies with the most clouds around in the afternoon Friday. Winds out of the southwest will be a bit gusty from 15 to 30 miles per hour – and temperatures should be around or just below our normal high of 56 degrees. Plan on low to middle 50s in our area, and some upper 40s across the far north. One thing we’ll watch will be our radar in the afternoon that may show some isolated showers northwest of the Fox Cities.

Those isolated showers will depart in the evening, leaving just a few clouds for your Friday night. The low temperature is 34 degrees as the winds drop in speed.

Not the best day on Saturday, but not terrible either. Mostly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees. Mid-day into the evening a chance for spotty light rain or snow will form across the state.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees. Some models indicate a chance for flurries or sprinkles, but I doubt it.