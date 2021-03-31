Chilliest day of the week, followed by much warmer days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The chilliest day of the week on the way for the last day of March! Shifting winds to the northwest at 10 to 25 miles per hour brings down cool air – and give us another breezy day. Highs at best hit the middle and upper 30s! You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and a select few may even get a flurry or sprinkle.

Any isolated flakes will go away this evening, with some clearing expected overnight. It will remain breezy at this time with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Low temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

Plenty of sunshine will emerge Thursday, plus the winds relax a bit during the day. With more sun, highs go up a bit to 40 degrees.