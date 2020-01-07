Chills below zero tonight; active weather ahead

Another cold front is moving eastward early this evening and bringing with it some colder air to the area through the overnight. The chilly temperatures combined with a wind at 10-20 mph will put wind chill values below zero for much of the area late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Wind chills Wednesday

High pressure from Canada will bring quiet weather to the area on Wednesday, but it will be the first day in almost three weeks where highs will be below average. Temperatures for much of the area will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

A push of warmer air arrives on Thursday with temperatures reaching for the lower 40s. A system will bring a chance for light snow to the area late Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the second half of the day.

Our attention then turns to late Friday as a round of snow will be possible Friday night into early Saturday. There is the potential for another round of snow Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Depending on the track of this system there could be heavy accumulations somewhere in the region. It is still too early to determine the amounts and exact location of the heavy snow, but current guidance as of Tuesday afternoon has the greatest threat for accumulations across southeast Wisconsin. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts.