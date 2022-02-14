The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another chilly day planned for Monday, but it will be a little warmer than the weekend. There are morning clouds and some flurries that should start to clear out for more sunshine throughout the day. With that sun, highs should reach the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tonight will have mostly clear skies that turn mostly cloudy overnight. The lows will mainly be in the single digits, while the lakeshore gets low teens, and up north communities end up just below zero.

The warmest temps tomorrow come at the very end of the day with a high of 34 degrees. As a warm front lifts through Wisconsin, we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance to see an isolated snow shower or drizzle.