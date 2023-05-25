The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

While we were only a couple of degrees warmer today than we were yesterday, it certainly felt much warmer, thanks to much calmer wind and abundant sunshine. We hit a high of 65 degrees in Green Bay, but a chilly night awaits us tonight. Most of us will see low temps in the upper 30s/low 40s, but areas in the Northwoods will get close to the freezing mark tonight! This will allow for potential patchy frost or freeze to form.

Don’t worry, though! The warmup in temps returns tomorrow and is here to stay.

A strong area of high pressure moved in last night and is the reason why we will stay dry and sunny for the next week stretch.