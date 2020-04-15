Chilly again with flurries

Closings
Cold temperatures continue to consume the state for Wednesday – high temps are only going to get back into the mid 30s. You’ll get a glimpse of morning sun, and just like Tuesday, we get puffy clouds to emerge with a chance for some flurries.

Tonight we lose the clouds again, turning clear and chilly overnight. The low around 23 degrees.

It will be another great night to see a trio of planets lining up! If you look southeast at the moon before dawn, you can find Mars, Saturn and Jupiter with the brightest being Jupiter to the right.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. It will be a bit breezy again, so staying chilly with that wind.

We keep the temps going up into Friday. Mostly sunny and 45 degrees.

Saturday the high gets up to 55! It will be a windy day with increasing clouds, plus a cold front at night may bring a few rain showers.

Sunday partly sunny and 51 degrees.

