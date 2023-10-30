The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The cold air is here! We fell into a deep freeze last night, now we have to hope the sun can do its best to warm us up this afternoon. You will see mostly sunny skies with more PM clouds – but temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 30s. Even cooler far to the north in the lower 30s. Not super windy, but it will be a chilly breeze from the WNW at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Clouds thicken tonight as a spiraling low from Canada drops in from the north. This will bring a chance for flurries or light snow showers, especially in central Wisconsin late. A cold overnight low of 25 degrees.

Many get their first flakes of the season on Halloween as we start with scattered snow showers or flurries. Snow totals will be greatest to the south/west of Green Bay and in central Wisconsin where an inch of snow or two is possible. Many will not get an inch of snow, and some communities to the north/east of Green Bay may not get any accumulation with little (if any) snowfall. Clouds and showers will break apart in the afternoon and evening for partly cloudy skies.

Halloween’s high is 40 degrees, and it will be around 37 degrees around the Trick-or-treat hours. That wind chill will be in the 20s in the evening! Bundle up!