The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly Autumn air out there on Friday. After a little morning sun, clouds will thicken up a bit more into the day. A cool north wind can be expected from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with morning gusts up to 20 miles per hour. That will bring a chill to our highs that are only expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS may be noted across Door County from the Bay, plus some flurries or sprinkles from Lake Superior may slide into our far northern sections Friday. Rain chances elsewhere are slim to none.

A cold Friday night ahead. Skies will begin to clear in the evening leading to widespread frost or a freeze by Saturday morning. The low is around 32 degrees, upper 20s to the north, and near 35 next to Lake Michigan.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all counties still within the growing season for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks nice. Mostly sunny and breezy with a high around 60 degrees.

Sunday will have a mix of sunshine and clouds, and some of those afternoon/early evening clouds could produce a rain showers. Right now, that chance for rain appears to be quite low. The high is 63 degrees.