Chilly air is back, watching a few snow chances

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure building into the region tonight will bring clearing skies and lighter winds. It’ll be a quiet, but cold night as lows fall into the single digits below zero for most of the area.

Friday: We wrap up the week with lots of sunshine, but more chilly air with highs in the middle teens. A weak system could bring light snow to northern areas on Saturday, then mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures get a nice boost early next week with highs in the low to middle 30s. We’ll be watching the potential for accumulating snow for the middle next week, but it is too far away for any specific details at this time.

