Chilly air is moving in, chance for a wintry mix of some

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mostly cloudy sky will continue through the overnight hours with a few scattered showers possible. Winds will turn out of the west as a cold front moves through the region. As that front pushes through gusty winds will increase again with some gusts over 30 mph possible. Lows temperatures will cool into the 30s to the north with lower 40s for the Fox Valley and lakeshore.

Chilly air will settle in on Thursday as highs struggle to hit 50 degrees. It will be another blustery day under a partly sunny sky. Winds could gust over 30 mph.

As we warp up the work week there could be a few sprinkles or flurries in the air with highs in the upper 40s. A better chance for rain and a wintry mix arrives Saturday with temperatures in the 50s. We will likely dip back into the 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will remain well below average early next week before a little bump in temperatures moves in by the middle of next week.

