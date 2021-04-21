Chilly air is moving out, rain chances stick around

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening rain and snow showers will taper around midnight. Skies will begin to clear out late overnight with lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Sunshine will return for most of the day and that’ll help warm temperatures back close or a bit above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be cooler near the lake. Winds will be blustery out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies with a spotty rain shower is possible as we wrap up the week. Another chance for rain moves through on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 50s. It’ll be a little cooler Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs return to near 60 by Monday with a light rain chance. It’ll be warm on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be watching for a chance of showers and storms for the middle of next week.