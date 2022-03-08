The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cold front arriving from the west tonight will bring a gradual increase in the cloud cover. A spotty flurry can’t be ruled out as well as lows cool into the teens and 20s.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

A push of chilly air will be felt on Thursday as temperatures stay in the 20s. A few snow showers will push through on Friday before sunshine returns Saturday with highs back into the 20s. Make sure to turn the clocks forward an hour Saturday night!