The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Tonight: A cold front arriving from the west tonight will bring a gradual increase in the cloud cover. A spotty flurry can’t be ruled out as well as lows cool into the teens and 20s.
Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.
A push of chilly air will be felt on Thursday as temperatures stay in the 20s. A few snow showers will push through on Friday before sunshine returns Saturday with highs back into the 20s. Make sure to turn the clocks forward an hour Saturday night!
