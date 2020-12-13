Chilly air moves in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue. Winds remain out of the north at 10-20 mph with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Winds will subside briefly on Sunday. Some sunshine tries to work its way back into the area as well. High temperatures get into the low 30s.

A cold front will pass the region Sunday night bringing the small chance of a flurry north. Temperatures will take a hit on Monday with highs in the mid 20s and gusts up to 30 mph. This will be the coolest air of the season so far!

On and off clouds can be expected throughout much of the week. Temperatures eventually get back into the mid 30s to close out the week.