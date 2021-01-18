Chilly air returns Tuesday, keeping an eye on a snow chance Sunday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies and flurries Monday evening will eventually give way to some partial clearing late tonight and early Tuesday. Winds will stay out of the west at 5-10 mph as lows cool into the teens for most locations.

Areas of sunshine are possible early Tuesday, but the clouds will build back in for the afternoon. Expect a dry and cool day with temperatures below average by a few degrees in the upper teens to lower 20s.

After a chilly day Tuesday high temperatures will return above average Wednesday and Thursday. Look for highs to warm into the low and middle 30s. Thursday should bring a little more sun compared to Wednesday. Highs will dip back into the 20s for Friday.

The weekend will bring highs in the 20s to the region once again. On Saturday, skies will be partly sunny with dry conditions. We’re keeping a close eye on a storm system that could move into the western Great Lakes region late in the weekend. Right now there is a chance for light snow during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field with temperatures in the 20s. Stay tuned for updates!