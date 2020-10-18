Chilly air settles in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light spotty showers will continue for areas in Northeast Wisconsin tonight. Wind will remain gusty with sustained winds 10-15 mph out of the southwest. Low temperatures will once again drop into the 30s.

A stray shower will be possible to start off the day Sunday for areas south. However, sunshine will build in the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Highs only get into the mid 40s. The wind will stay breezy with gusts up to 20 mph out west northwest.

Cloudy and cool conditions will persist into Monday. Below average temperatures will occur throughout the week as cold air from Canada continues to linger. Next chance of precipitation will come late on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE