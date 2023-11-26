The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We saw our second traceable snow across Northeast Wisconsin. Most stayed in the expected 1-2in range, with some pockets of 2-2.5in and 3-3.5in. This afternoon saw some snow flurries but mainly just cloudy.

A cold front has slid through, which is picking up wind speeds as it passes by to 10-15mph across the area. Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with a gusty NW wind knocking temperatures into the low to mid teens. With the wind, feel like temperatures will be near 0 degrees at the bus stop tomorrow morning. Areas of untreated surfaces will be slippery if they aren’t already.

Besides a gusty NW wind up to 25mph, expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will only reach the mid 20s. Overnight we will be even colder, with lows into the upper single digits to low teens with mostly clear skies.

Most of Tuesday is sunny, with some increasing clouds in the late afternoon as a weak system approaches bringing a few flurries north of Green Bay. Highs Tuesday still stay in the 20s. A SW breeze kicks in for Wednesday so we will warm up back to near average in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Models are in disagreement on the system that will bring a rain/snow mix into the are Thursday Night/ Friday, so stayed tuned.