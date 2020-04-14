Chilly air sticks around Wednesday, but warmer for the weekend

Clouds and scattered snow showers will be on the decrease this evening with a mostly clear sky by midnight. It will be a cold night with lighter winds allowing temperatures to fall into the lower teens to the north and lower 20s south.

Much like Tuesday, we should start Wednesday with lots of sunshine before clouds bubble back up by the late morning and early afternoon. There could be a few light snow showers that fall from some of those clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will still be well below average with highs in the upper 30s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to middle 40s. Clouds will increase on Saturday, but it should be a warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 50s with breezy conditions. Clouds will stick around Sunday and it will be a touch cooler in the lower 50s.

By Monday a small rain chance will enter the forecast with temperatures close to average in the lower 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s by Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast and radar by downloading the free Storm Team 5 Weather App found in the App Store and Google Play.