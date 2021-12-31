Chilly air to start 2022

Tonight: A couple of flurries will be possible to start off the night, freezing drizzle in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Otherwise, cloudy skies as we ring in the New Year with lows dropping in the teens.

New Year’s Day: Temperatures will be chilly to start off 2022. Highs in the upper teens. Snow showers will be possible late in the day, but the heaviest amounts will miss Northeast Wisconsin to the south. However, some of us could see a trace to 2″ or southern Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties 2-4.”

Sunday: Cooler air remains in place with highs in the low teens. This time sunshine to close the weekend. Heads up if you are going to the Packer game on Sunday night. Wind chills will likely be below zero.