The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A slow moving storm system will continue to bring cloudy skies with spotty rain and snow showers through the night. Low temperatures will cool to near the freezing mark which could create a slick spot or two on the roads and sidewalks.

Friday: Scattered snow showers are expected as we wrap up the week. It’ll be a cloudy and breezy day with north winds at 10-20 mph. This will keep highs in the upper 30s for most areas.

The weekend is looking drier, but we’ll still have a good amount of cloud cover. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Those few days of dry weather won’t be with us long as rain chances move back into the state by Sunday night. An active, but warmer weather pattern will be the rule next week with several chances for rain showers with temperatures in the 50s.