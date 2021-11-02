Chilly air with stray snowflakes

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly air won’t be leaving anytime soon! Below freezing in many spots Tuesday morning, and afternoon highs in the lower 40s. There will also be a chilly breeze from the NW at 10 to 20 mph. After some morning sun, more clouds will puff up in the afternoon, and we may also get some spotty flurries or sprinkles to emerge at that time with most of the activity up to the north.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but additional clouds and flurries will hold far to the north. 25 degrees is the low temperature forecast.

A similar forecast tomorrow with morning sun and afternoon clouds – an additional flurry or sprinkle chance in the PM hours. The high is set at 44 degrees.

