Chilly and breezy Christmas

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly cloudy skies will begin to gradually clear Christmas Eve night. Temperatures will continue to be chilly with lows in the teens.

The cold blast of air continues into Christmas day tomorrow. More sunshine can be expected than Thursday as high temperatures get into the low 20s.

Temperatures creep back up to around 30 degrees to start off the weekend on Saturday. Sunshine builds as the wind continues to decrease. However, late in the weekend a quick clipper will cross Wisconsin potentially bringing the chance of some light snow.

Cold air starts off next week, but mid-week is what we have our eye on. There is the possibility a winter storm will be arriving late Tuesday and linger all the way into Thursday. Still a lot to be determined including where the rain/snow line will set-up.