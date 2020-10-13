Chilly autumn air is on the way

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clear sky will take us through the first half of the overnight before our next weathermaker arrives for Wednesday. That system will bring an increase in the cloud cover late tonight. Winds will turn out of the southwest tonight with lows in the 30s to the far north and 40s for the rest of the area.

A storm system will pass to our north on Wednesday. This system will bring more clouds to the area as well as a few rain showers. Rainfall totals for Wednesday will be on the light side. It’ll be another windy day with a south wind sustained at 10-25 mph with higher gusts expected.





Behind a cold front that moves through Wednesday night much colder air will move into Wisconsin. This means highs could struggle to hit 50 degrees on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Another system will bring the chance for a light rain or snow mix to the area Friday and Saturday. The best chance for any light snow showers will mainly be north of Green Bay. Highs will be near 50 for the weekend. Another push of chilly air arrives early next week with temperatures in the middle 40s with more unsettled weather possible.

