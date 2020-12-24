Chilly breeze and flurries for Christmas Eve

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our communities waking up to a little snow on the ground for Christmas Eve morning, plus it’s cold! Road conditions are slippery and snow covered in many spot, but outside of some flurries, the snow showers will taper off and break up through the morning. The big story will be the cold air now in place with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits above and below zero!

Tonight will be a chilly night for Santa! Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens, and with a breeze it will feel colder than that. Mostly cloudy skies and spotty flurries up north stay in the forecast.

Christmas Day will be cold in the morning with below zero chills to kick off the day. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds with a high of 22 degrees.

Saturday has more sun, and some warmer temps! The high goes to 30 degrees.

Increasing clouds on Sunday as a clipper system approaches. That will be a light snow chance later in the day with a high of 32 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

More Weather