Chilly breeze and flurries for Christmas Eve

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our communities waking up to a little snow on the ground for Christmas Eve morning, plus it’s cold! Road conditions are slippery and snow covered in many spot, but outside of some flurries, the snow showers will taper off and break up through the morning. The big story will be the cold air now in place with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits above and below zero!

Tonight will be a chilly night for Santa! Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens, and with a breeze it will feel colder than that. Mostly cloudy skies and spotty flurries up north stay in the forecast.

Christmas Day will be cold in the morning with below zero chills to kick off the day. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds with a high of 22 degrees.

Saturday has more sun, and some warmer temps! The high goes to 30 degrees.

Increasing clouds on Sunday as a clipper system approaches. That will be a light snow chance later in the day with a high of 32 degrees.