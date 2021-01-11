Chilly breeze Monday, and higher snow prospects this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Air temperatures will go up from Sunday, but it will feel equally as chilly as the weekend when we consider the wind chill. The high is 31 degrees, but before we get there, wind chills in the morning will be in the teens, and feeling like the low 20s in the afternoon. Southwest winds will be from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Skies bring more clouds, and some clouds could drop isolated flurries. Those flakes are not for everyone, nor will accumulate.

A stray flurry once again possible tonight, but nothing widespread. The low is 23 degrees under plenty of clouds.

Tomorrow will have a mostly cloudy morning, with another chance at some sun with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temps bump up a bit to 34 degrees.