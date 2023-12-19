The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather is relative! Since December has been so mild as of late, today will feel chilly again even though highs will be slightly above normal.

Cool morning temperatures in the teens, followed by afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s. Clouds will increase from the west Tuesday, but some rays of sun should still make it though here and there. Chilly SW winds will increase later today from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight, and that blanket of clouds and lighter SW winds should hold temperatures up overnight. The low is 26 degrees.

A mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. It should be a nice day as highs increase a bit to 39 degrees!