The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures will remain next to seasonal normals, but it won’t feel like it with the wind today. West winds may go as high as 25 or 30 miles per hour and make it feel like temperatures are in the teens all day.

Partly cloudy in the early morning Tuesday, then turning sunny throughout the day. The high is 32 degrees.

Clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. The low is 19 degrees.

Less windy Wednesday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. The high jumps a bit to 35 degrees.

Thursday looks like the best day of the week! Sunshine galore and 45 degrees.