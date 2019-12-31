Chilly & dry this evening, quiet start to 2020

If you have any plans to be out and about this evening there are no major weather issues you will have to contend with. Skies will continue to clear through the evening allowing temperatures to cool quickly into the teens by midnight as we begin the new year. There will be a bit of a west breeze putting wind chill values into the single digits for much of the area. Have a fun and safe New Year’s Eve!

Forecast for midnight

The first day of 2020 will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs above average in the middle 30s. The average high for January 1st is 25 degrees. Green Bay averages 1.13″ of precipitation for the month of January with 13.0″ of snow.

A mostly cloudy sky will linger across the area Thursday and Friday with a few light snow showers possible as we wrap up the week. This system is very weak and is not likely to produce much accumulation. Highs by Friday will be in the lower 30s.

Highs will remain in the lower 30s through the weekend with a few flurries and breezy conditions on Saturday with another chance for light snow on Sunday. Temperatures will then fall closer to average early next week in the middle 20s.