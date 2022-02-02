Chilly end to the week, light snow showers for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through at times through the night as a wintry storm system misses the area to our south. It’ll be a chilly night with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills will dip into the teens below zero with a northwest wind.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. A few flurries or light snow showers may develop along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Highs will remain cool in the lower teens. A quick moving system on Friday brings a round of light snow showers back to Wisconsin. The weekend will feature temperatures back into the 20s then upper 20s with more light snow on Sunday. After a quiet day Monday we’ll look forward to temperatures returning to the 30s for the middle of next week.

Click below to download our Storm Team 5 Weather App

Apple / Google Play

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

More Weather