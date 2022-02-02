Chilly end to the week, light snow showers for Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through at times through the night as a wintry storm system misses the area to our south. It’ll be a chilly night with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills will dip into the teens below zero with a northwest wind.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. A few flurries or light snow showers may develop along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Highs will remain cool in the lower teens. A quick moving system on Friday brings a round of light snow showers back to Wisconsin. The weekend will feature temperatures back into the 20s then upper 20s with more light snow on Sunday. After a quiet day Monday we’ll look forward to temperatures returning to the 30s for the middle of next week.