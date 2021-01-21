Chilly end to the week, snow ahead of NFC Championship game

A cold front moving through the region this evening will bring with it a chance for flurries and light snow showers before midnight. A few of the snow showers could be heavy for a short period of time and drop visibility. Skies will then start to clear later tonight with lows cooling into the single digits to low teens.

Wind chills early Friday will fall below zero with a northwest wind. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the area, but north of Green Bay clouds will linger. Temperatures will be on the chilly side with highs in the mid to upper teens.

Saturday will bring sunshine for a good portion of the day. Eventually, clouds will return later in the day ahead of a storm system that brings snow to the area for Saturday night. Snow showers will continue into the first half of Sunday. Forecast models suggest a 1″-3″ snowfall is expected for a good portion of the area. The best chance for higher snowfall totals will be west of the viewing area. This snow should exit prior to kickoff for the NFC Championship game with temperatures in the 20s.

Next week will bring mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining mild in the mid to upper 20s. Another system could bring a light round of snow Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 20s.

