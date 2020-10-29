Chilly end to the week, strong winds for the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few breaks in the clouds will develop tonight as temperatures cool into the 20s for overnight lows with lighter winds.

Sunshine will make a return on Friday, but despite that sun, temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs generally in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the north.

No tricks in the forecast for Halloween, but it won’t be the greatest of treats either. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. It comes with a gusty south wind. The daylight hours should remain dry, but a cold front approaching by the evening will bring a chance for light rain showers to the area.

Behind that cold front much colder air filters southward into the state for Sunday. This means highs will be stuck in the 30s with a north wind that could top 40 mph. A few snow showers or flurries will be possible early in the day as well.

The weather will quiet down by next week as temperatures start to warm up as well. The forecast looks great for Election Day with highs in the 50s. Some early November 60s will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE