The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A few clouds this morning will give way to mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will stay blustery out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: High pressure building into the area will lighten the winds under a mostly clear sky. Lows for most areas will dip into the teens with some single digits to the north.

The work week starts out dry with temperatures in the middle 30s. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system Tuesday with temperatures closer to 40. A wintry mix and rain will overspread the area Tuesday night and continue as mainly rain showers Wednesday. Rain will continue Wednesday night before mixing over to snow showers Thursday as colder air arrives. Precipitation totals through Thursday could be over 1″ for much of northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures by next weekend look to be closer to average.