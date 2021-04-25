Chilly end to the weekend, rainy mix early Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Skies start out on the sunny side before the clouds begins to build in late in the day. Highs will range from the middle 40s near the lakeshore to upper 40s and low 50s inland.

Tonight: A warm front approaching the state will bring in more cloud cover tonight. After midnight a mix of rain and snow showers will be possible. A light accumulation is possible north of Green Bay which could lead to a few hours of slick road conditions early Monday.

A warm front north of the area will bring warmer air to the region early this week. Tuesday could bring highs into the 70s with the chance for a few rain showers or even a storm. We’ll then settle back into the upper 50s Wednesday before gradually working back into the mid 60s by next weekend.