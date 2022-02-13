The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Quiet weather is in the forecast to wrap up the weekend. Most of the area will be dry, but counties near the lakeshore could see a few flurries and light snow showers at times. It’ll be another chilly day with highs in the teens.

Tonight: Our next quick moving clipper system moves through overnight bringing with it more clouds. A few flurries will be possible for parts of the area as well as lows cool into the single digits.

The work week will begin with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures remaining below average. Those chilly temperatures will begin to get a boost Tuesday with 30s returning then 40s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Light rain showers Wednesday will transition to a wintry mix as colder air shifts southward. Highs will dip back into the 20s the rest of the week as a larger storm system passes to our south.