Chilly end to the work week, then a round of snow this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mix of clouds and stars will be seen across the region tonight. A few flurries or a light snow shower will be possible with very little accumulation expected. Lows will dip into the single digits to lower teens with a light wind.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Friday as highs reach for the lower 20s. This will come with a mostly cloudy sky and another chance for a few flurries. Winds will be light out of the west.

The weekend begins dry under a parly sunny sky and highs in the lower 20s. A quick moving system passing south of the area will bring a chance for light snow showers for the second half of the day Sunday as temperatures push into the lower 30s. Some light accumulations will be possible with that snow chance on Sunday.

Highs will be well above average early next week in the mid-30s Monday to near 40 by Tuesday! 30s for highs will stick around for much of next week with a very small chance for a rain or snow mix for the middle of next week.