Chilly for Black Friday shoppers, weekend snow chance

Tonight: Clouds will continue to clear out which will bring chilly temperatures. Low will be in the mid-teens, but the slight breeze will have Northeast Wisconsin with wind chills in the single digits. Keep this in mind if you are shopping in the early morning hours!

Black Friday: Mostly cloudy skies will start to build back in through the morning hours. High temperatures will be just above 30 degrees.

Saturday: Light snow showers are possible. Best chances of picking up over 2 inches will be areas north of Green Bay. Good chance most of Northeast Wisconsin could be eyeing an inch of snow north of Lake Winnebago. Highs in the mid-30s.

