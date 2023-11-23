The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a beautiful day for food family and football! Overnight look for clear skies as high pressure drifts overhead. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper teens, but a NW breeze 5-10mph will put our wind chill into the single digits (brrr!). Definitely bring a few layers and hand warmers for Black Friday shopping!

Other then temperatures sitting in the mid 30s for Black Friday, it will be another day of abundent sunshine. Overnight clouds increase with temperatures back in the teens.

Saturday we will be cloudy but dry with temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight, a system arrives bringing light snow showers with temperatures in the low 20s.

If you have any family traveling Sunday, I am not expecting any major delays. Snow showers will persist through much of the day, but they will be light and I’m expecting low accumulations on the grass if anything. Highs Sunday return to the low to mid 30s.

We stay locked in the 30s throughout the week and at this hour, just a few passing flurry chances Tuesday and Wednesday nights as two week disturbances pass through.